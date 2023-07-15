Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

