AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

