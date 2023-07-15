Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $234.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

