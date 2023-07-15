Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.13. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.