FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $441.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $174.56 and a one year high of $456.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

