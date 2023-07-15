Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

