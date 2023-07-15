Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

