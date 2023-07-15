Arizona State Retirement System Has $68.58 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

