Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 23,095 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.