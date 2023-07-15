Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

