Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 312.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

