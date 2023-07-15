Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,867 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $157,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 122,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $267.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $267.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

