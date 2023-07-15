Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

