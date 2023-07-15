Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.