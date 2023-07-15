Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEU stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

