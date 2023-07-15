Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FDX stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

