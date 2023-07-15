Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.07 and a 12-month high of $254.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

