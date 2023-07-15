Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

