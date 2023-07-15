Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

