Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $230.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

