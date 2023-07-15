Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,855 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

