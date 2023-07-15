5,237 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

