Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,806 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

