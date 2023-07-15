Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

