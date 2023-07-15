Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

