4,543 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

