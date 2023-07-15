Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

