First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 92 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

