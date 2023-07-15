Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.59 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

