Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $377.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.01 and its 200 day moving average is $330.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

