Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $21.32 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

