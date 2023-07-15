Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,360 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 534,173 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,653,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

