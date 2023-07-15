PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to +12% to $7.47 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26. PepsiCo has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,999,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,302,000 after buying an additional 1,279,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

