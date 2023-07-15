Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.