Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $59.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

