Heirloom Wealth Management Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.