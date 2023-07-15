PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $799,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

