Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

