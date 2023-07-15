Channel Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 864 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

