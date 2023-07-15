Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

