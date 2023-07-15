Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $477.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.63. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

