Channel Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,748 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $145.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

