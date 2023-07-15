Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PAVE stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

