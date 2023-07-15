Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day moving average is $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.38.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

