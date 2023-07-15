Channel Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

