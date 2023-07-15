Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,459 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

