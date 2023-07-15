Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

