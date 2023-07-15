Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.0 %

ISRG opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

