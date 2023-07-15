Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 100,416 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,416 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44,540.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

