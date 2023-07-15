Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.9 %

BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

